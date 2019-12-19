Expensive Market, What To Buy? Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

The shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2018. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yandex N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 05, 2018, to Buy the YNDX stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2018. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on February 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. BofA/Merrill was of a view that YNDX is Buy in its latest report on November 27, 2017. Standpoint Research thinks that YNDX is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3060.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.88.

The shares of the company added by 0.05% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $41.75 while ending the day at $41.96. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a 44.67% incline from the average session volume which is 3.63 million shares. YNDX had ended its last session trading at $41.94. Yandex N.V. currently has a market cap of $13.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 49.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 82.38, with a beta of 2.05. Yandex N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 YNDX 52-week low price stands at $26.20 while its 52-week high price is $43.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Yandex N.V. generated 675.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.25%. Yandex N.V. has the potential to record 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Pivotal Research Group also rated USFD as Reiterated on May 09, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that USFD could surge by 16.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.94% to reach $48.00/share. It started the day trading at $40.54 and traded between $39.83 and $40.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USFD’s 50-day SMA is 39.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.92. The stock has a high of $43.10 for the year while the low is $29.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.88%, as 2.53M YNDX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.16% of US Foods Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.40, while the P/B ratio is 2.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more USFD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 113,503 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,968,093 shares of USFD, with a total valuation of $794,131,059. Longview Partners LLP meanwhile bought more USFD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $671,969,430 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its US Foods Holding Corp. shares by 2.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,795,294 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 344,399 shares of US Foods Holding Corp. which are valued at $508,868,842. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its US Foods Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 175,850 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,511,482 shares and is now valued at $338,501,639. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of US Foods Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.