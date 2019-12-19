Expensive Market, What To Buy? The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

The shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on October 09, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $27.50 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The New York Times Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on November 06, 2018, to Underweight the NYT stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Singular Research Markets when it published its report on February 09, 2017. That day the Singular Research set price target on the stock to $7.80. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on November 13, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. FBR Capital was of a view that NYT is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 29, 2014. FBR Capital thinks that NYT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 05, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.92.

The shares of the company added by 1.24% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $32.99 while ending the day at $33.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.78 million shares were traded which represents a -14.26% decline from the average session volume which is 1.56 million shares. NYT had ended its last session trading at $32.99. The New York Times Company currently has a market cap of $5.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 44.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.16, with a beta of 1.17. The New York Times Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 NYT 52-week low price stands at $21.34 while its 52-week high price is $36.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The New York Times Company generated 283.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -166.67%. The New York Times Company has the potential to record 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $240. UBS also rated LRCX as Reiterated on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $240 suggesting that LRCX could down by -7.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $290.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.88% to reach $269.00/share. It started the day trading at $292.25 and traded between $286.89 and $288.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LRCX’s 50-day SMA is 265.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 215.16. The stock has a high of $291.25 for the year while the low is $122.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.81%, as 6.33M NYT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.37% of Lam Research Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.22, while the P/B ratio is 8.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 56.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LRCX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -327,308 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,280,410 shares of LRCX, with a total valuation of $3,009,951,800. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LRCX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,171,038,814 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Lam Research Corporation shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,866,506 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,467 shares of Lam Research Corporation which are valued at $2,099,019,796. In the same vein, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its Lam Research Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 80,943 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,323,436 shares and is now valued at $1,954,112,428. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Lam Research Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.