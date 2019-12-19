Expensive Market, What To Buy? RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG), Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

The shares of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RingCentral Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on November 05, 2019, to Buy the RNG stock while also putting a $190 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 07, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $225. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on July 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 150. BofA/Merrill was of a view that RNG is Buy in its latest report on July 30, 2019. Needham thinks that RNG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 140.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $193.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 139.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.60.

The shares of the company added by 0.88% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $165.91 while ending the day at $167.22. During the trading session, a total of 2.06 million shares were traded which represents a -59.97% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. RNG had ended its last session trading at $165.76. RingCentral Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 RNG 52-week low price stands at $69.84 while its 52-week high price is $177.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The RingCentral Inc. generated 582.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 116.67%. RingCentral Inc. has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on September 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.52% to reach $10.80/share. It started the day trading at $11.0637 and traded between $10.50 and $10.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTX’s 50-day SMA is 10.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.41. The stock has a high of $19.71 for the year while the low is $8.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.93%, as 1.99M RNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.68% of Garrett Motion Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 697.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Deccan Value Investors LP bought more GTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Deccan Value Investors LP purchasing 1,213,020 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,332,948 shares of GTX, with a total valuation of $84,842,208. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,570,591 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Garrett Motion Inc. shares by 0.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,246,161 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 24,128 shares of Garrett Motion Inc. which are valued at $83,838,083. In the same vein, Sessa Capital IM LP increased its Garrett Motion Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 243,814 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,659,755 shares and is now valued at $77,053,365. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Garrett Motion Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.