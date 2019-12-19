Expensive Market, What To Buy? IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO), Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

The shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IHS Markit Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on September 12, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $78. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on December 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. BofA/Merrill was of a view that INFO is Buy in its latest report on October 23, 2018. Barclays thinks that INFO is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $75.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.20% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $74.21 while ending the day at $74.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a 14.93% incline from the average session volume which is 1.84 million shares. INFO had ended its last session trading at $75.13. IHS Markit Ltd. currently has a market cap of $29.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 80.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.94, with a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 INFO 52-week low price stands at $44.52 while its 52-week high price is $75.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The IHS Markit Ltd. generated 124.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.67%. IHS Markit Ltd. has the potential to record 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on August 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.22% to reach $30.76/share. It started the day trading at $27.93 and traded between $27.04 and $27.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SQM’s 50-day SMA is 26.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.22. The stock has a high of $45.38 for the year while the low is $22.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.29%, as 5.07M INFO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.02% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.68, while the P/B ratio is 3.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 785.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The EARNEST Partners LLC bought more SQM shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The EARNEST Partners LLC purchasing 236,160 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,154,961 shares of SQM, with a total valuation of $51,352,721.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares by 26.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,567,932 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 326,409 shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. which are valued at $37,363,820. In the same vein, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 64,800 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,567,725 shares and is now valued at $37,358,887. Following these latest developments, around 72.40% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.