Expensive Market, What To Buy? Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI), Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

The shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on July 06, 2018. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gannett Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Noble Financial Markets when it published its report on November 02, 2016. That day the Noble Financial set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on November 05, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that GCI is Buy in its latest report on October 08, 2015. Argus thinks that GCI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.14.

The shares of the company added by 1.13% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.15 while ending the day at $6.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a 2.89% incline from the average session volume which is 1.86 million shares. GCI had ended its last session trading at $6.20. Gannett Co. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GCI 52-week low price stands at $5.84 while its 52-week high price is $14.11.

The Gannett Co. Inc. generated 101.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 190.32%. Gannett Co. Inc. has the potential to record 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $151. Even though the stock has been trading at $140.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.38% to reach $162.95/share. It started the day trading at $146.00 and traded between $139.99 and $143.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COUP’s 50-day SMA is 141.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 125.69. The stock has a high of $159.97 for the year while the low is $52.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.76%, as 11.43M GCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.36% of Coupa Software Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more COUP shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 145,940 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,503,745 shares of COUP, with a total valuation of $844,769,820. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… meanwhile sold more COUP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $745,533,316 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Coupa Software Incorporated shares by 17.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,344,657 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -906,763 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated which are valued at $666,861,403. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Coupa Software Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 375,513 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,146,379 shares and is now valued at $636,427,713. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Coupa Software Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.