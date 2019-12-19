Expensive Market, What To Buy? Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

The shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cintas Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on August 13, 2019, to Buy the CTAS stock while also putting a $287 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on November 20, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 215. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CTAS is Neutral in its latest report on October 23, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that CTAS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 10, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 205.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.07.

The shares of the company added by 1.96% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $263.01 while ending the day at $265.88. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a -165.36% decline from the average session volume which is 581820.0 shares. CTAS had ended its last session trading at $260.76. Cintas Corporation currently has a market cap of $27.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.74, with a beta of 0.96. Cintas Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 CTAS 52-week low price stands at $155.98 while its 52-week high price is $277.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cintas Corporation generated 102.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.94%. Cintas Corporation has the potential to record 8.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on September 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $137. Goldman also rated HCA as Upgrade on July 10, 2019, with its price target of $160 suggesting that HCA could surge by 9.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $143.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.45% to reach $158.96/share. It started the day trading at $144.26 and traded between $143.34 and $144.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCA’s 50-day SMA is 134.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 129.39. The stock has a high of $146.96 for the year while the low is $110.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.19%, as 3.78M CTAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.42% of HCA Healthcare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HCA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 66,442 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,543,004 shares of HCA, with a total valuation of $2,848,492,935. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more HCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,433,049,410 worth of shares.

Similarly, Magellan Asset Management Ltd. increased its HCA Healthcare Inc. shares by 1.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,805,781 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 184,713 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. which are valued at $2,191,629,593. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its HCA Healthcare Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,992,142 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,328,056 shares and is now valued at $2,125,388,245. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of HCA Healthcare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.