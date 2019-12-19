Expensive Market, What To Buy? Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO), ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV)

The shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $44 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apollo Global Management Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $46. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on August 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Credit Suisse was of a view that APO is Outperform in its latest report on May 21, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that APO is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.98.

The shares of the company added by 0.91% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $46.11 while ending the day at $46.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.89 million shares were traded which represents a 14.65% incline from the average session volume which is 2.22 million shares. APO had ended its last session trading at $46.39. Apollo Global Management Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.87, with a beta of 1.49. APO 52-week low price stands at $22.63 while its 52-week high price is $46.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Apollo Global Management Inc. generated 1.26 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 287.04%. Apollo Global Management Inc. has the potential to record 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) is now rated as Buy. BofA/Merrill also rated SERV as Reiterated on October 23, 2019, with its price target of $42 suggesting that SERV could surge by 20.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.56% to reach $47.60/share. It started the day trading at $38.325 and traded between $37.395 and $37.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SERV’s 50-day SMA is 41.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.95. The stock has a high of $58.78 for the year while the low is $33.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 111.23%, as 6.86M APO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.07% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more SERV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -92,958 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,882,368 shares of SERV, with a total valuation of $661,620,002. Henderson Global Investors Ltd. meanwhile bought more SERV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $597,861,673 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,982,866 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,386 shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. which are valued at $469,608,519. In the same vein, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… decreased its ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 81,014 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,252,436 shares and is now valued at $440,982,967. Following these latest developments, around 0.18% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.