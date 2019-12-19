Analysts Turn Mixed On Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY), Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

The shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yamana Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on June 28, 2019. National Bank Financial was of a view that AUY is Sector Perform in its latest report on April 18, 2019. CIBC thinks that AUY is worth Sector Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.90.

The shares of the company added by 1.39% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.56 while ending the day at $3.65. During the trading session, a total of 6.61 million shares were traded which represents a 57.85% incline from the average session volume which is 15.68 million shares. AUY had ended its last session trading at $3.60. Yamana Gold Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.80, with a beta of 0.92. Yamana Gold Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 AUY 52-week low price stands at $1.78 while its 52-week high price is $3.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Yamana Gold Inc. generated 99.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%. Yamana Gold Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.61% to reach $26.44/share. It started the day trading at $24.865 and traded between $23.98 and $24.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUN’s 50-day SMA is 23.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.59. The stock has a high of $25.66 for the year while the low is $17.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.25%, as 2.61M AUY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.30% of Huntsman Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.50, while the P/B ratio is 2.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.95%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HUN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -74,384 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,662,746 shares of HUN, with a total valuation of $512,631,315. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more HUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $288,278,554 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Huntsman Corporation shares by 2.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,887,561 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -301,429 shares of Huntsman Corporation which are valued at $246,276,630. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Huntsman Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 129,156 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,039,533 shares and is now valued at $136,614,236. Following these latest developments, around 14.88% of Huntsman Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.