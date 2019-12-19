Analysts Turn Mixed On Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM), ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

The shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on September 13, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on September 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that NEM is Sector Perform in its latest report on September 09, 2019. Citigroup thinks that NEM is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.22.

The shares of the company added by 1.26% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $40.35 while ending the day at $40.98. During the trading session, a total of 8.91 million shares were traded which represents a -45.13% decline from the average session volume which is 6.14 million shares. NEM had ended its last session trading at $40.47. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation currently has a market cap of $33.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.68, with a beta of -0.04. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 NEM 52-week low price stands at $29.77 while its 52-week high price is $41.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Newmont Goldcorp Corporation generated 2.71 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.11%. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has the potential to record 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.67% to reach $21.19/share. It started the day trading at $24.05 and traded between $23.89 and $24.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABB’s 50-day SMA is 21.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.75. The stock has a high of $23.99 for the year while the low is $17.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.36%, as 4.43M NEM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.20% of ABB Ltd shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.56, while the P/B ratio is 3.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.80%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fisher Asset Management LLC bought more ABB shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fisher Asset Management LLC purchasing 598,340 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,752,587 shares of ABB, with a total valuation of $278,388,974. Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… meanwhile sold more ABB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $131,408,217 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its ABB Ltd shares by 1,631.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,351,798 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,042,792 shares of ABB Ltd which are valued at $116,829,750. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… increased its ABB Ltd shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 80,317 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,957,604 shares and is now valued at $86,394,495.