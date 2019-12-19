Analysts Turn Mixed On JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

The shares of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JD.com Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Jefferies was of a view that JD is Buy in its latest report on August 05, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that JD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 28 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $282.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.72% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $34.33 while ending the day at $34.44. During the trading session, a total of 7.15 million shares were traded which represents a 35.74% incline from the average session volume which is 11.13 million shares. JD had ended its last session trading at $34.69. JD.com Inc. currently has a market cap of $50.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 97.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.72, with a beta of 1.36. JD.com Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 JD 52-week low price stands at $19.26 while its 52-week high price is $35.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The JD.com Inc. generated 4.86 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 115.79%. JD.com Inc. has the potential to record 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is now rated as Neutral. UBS also rated ES as Downgrade on October 29, 2019, with its price target of $91 suggesting that ES could surge by 1.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $82.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.95% to reach $85.09/share. It started the day trading at $83.71 and traded between $82.73 and $83.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ES’s 50-day SMA is 82.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 77.74. The stock has a high of $86.55 for the year while the low is $62.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.50%, as 19.91M JD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.17% of Eversource Energy shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.97, while the P/B ratio is 2.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.75%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ES shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 571,321 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 40,200,186 shares of ES, with a total valuation of $3,322,143,371. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,708,615,469 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Eversource Energy shares by 23.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,851,605 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,422,598 shares of Eversource Energy which are valued at $1,475,256,637. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Eversource Energy shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 248,075 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,314,154 shares and is now valued at $1,430,841,687. Following these latest developments, around 0.39% of Eversource Energy stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.