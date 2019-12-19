Analysts Turn Mixed On iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ), Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

The shares of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iQIYI Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that IQ is Underweight in its latest report on August 16, 2019. Jefferies thinks that IQ is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $142.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.35% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.75 while ending the day at $19.88. During the trading session, a total of 5.58 million shares were traded which represents a 6.99% incline from the average session volume which is 6.0 million shares. IQ had ended its last session trading at $19.95. iQIYI Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 IQ 52-week low price stands at $14.35 while its 52-week high price is $29.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The iQIYI Inc. generated 1.01 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.17%. iQIYI Inc. has the potential to record -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on September 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.00% to reach $8.85/share. It started the day trading at $4.085 and traded between $3.955 and $3.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPG’s 50-day SMA is 3.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.58. The stock has a high of $4.76 for the year while the low is $2.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.33%, as 18.79M IQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC sold more CPG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC selling -1,479,153 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,415,966 shares of CPG, with a total valuation of $95,955,881. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $51,556,477 worth of shares.

Similarly, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M… decreased its Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares by 3.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,772,801 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -382,656 shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. which are valued at $41,204,804. In the same vein, Lincluden Investment Management L… decreased its Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 506,075 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,936,526 shares and is now valued at $38,277,841. Following these latest developments, around 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.