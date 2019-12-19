Analysts Turn Mixed On H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB), MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

The shares of H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of H&R Block Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $29. Barrington Research was of a view that HRB is Outperform in its latest report on June 14, 2018. Goldman thinks that HRB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 27, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $24.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.24.

The shares of the company added by 0.26% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $23.23 while ending the day at $23.46. During the trading session, a total of 3.8 million shares were traded which represents a -15.92% decline from the average session volume which is 3.28 million shares. HRB had ended its last session trading at $23.40. H&R Block Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.16, with a beta of 0.23. HRB 52-week low price stands at $22.79 while its 52-week high price is $29.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The H&R Block Inc. generated 421.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.76%. H&R Block Inc. has the potential to record 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on April 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.89% to reach $3.33/share. It started the day trading at $2.47 and traded between $2.33 and $2.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGI’s 50-day SMA is 3.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.95. The stock has a high of $6.70 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.62%, as 3.73M HRB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.96% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.99% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Beach Point Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,945,371 shares of MGI, with a total valuation of $9,042,289. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more MGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,113,660 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its MoneyGram International Inc. shares by 11.64% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,272,547 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -167,617 shares of MoneyGram International Inc. which are valued at $3,906,719. In the same vein, JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… decreased its MoneyGram International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 899,231 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 899,231 shares and is now valued at $2,760,639. Following these latest developments, around 10.60% of MoneyGram International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.