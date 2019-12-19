Analysts Turn Mixed On Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

The shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on June 26, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gold Fields Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GFI is Buy in its latest report on April 13, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that GFI is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.41.

The shares of the company added by 2.91% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.82 while ending the day at $6.02. During the trading session, a total of 5.68 million shares were traded which represents a 17.69% incline from the average session volume which is 6.9 million shares. GFI had ended its last session trading at $5.85. Gold Fields Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 GFI 52-week low price stands at $3.12 while its 52-week high price is $6.29.

The Gold Fields Limited generated 534.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. Gold Fields Limited has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $94.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.32% to reach $102.00/share. It started the day trading at $95.30 and traded between $93.58 and $95.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYB’s 50-day SMA is 92.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 85.86. The stock has a high of $98.91 for the year while the low is $68.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.61%, as 5.31M GFI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.08% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.92, while the P/B ratio is 4.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.38%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more LYB shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 2,477,377 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,333,340 shares of LYB, with a total valuation of $1,974,187,284. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LYB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,854,883,605 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares by 9.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,247,796 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,539,033 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. which are valued at $1,411,031,042. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,495,682 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,608,199 shares and is now valued at $1,166,762,735. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.