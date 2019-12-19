Analysts Turn Mixed On Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

The shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on July 17, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $37 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $32. Goldman was of a view that EPD is Neutral in its latest report on October 09, 2018. Stifel thinks that EPD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 01, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 26 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $34.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.05.

The shares of the company added by 0.97% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $27.97 while ending the day at $28.12. During the trading session, a total of 4.81 million shares were traded which represents a 5.82% incline from the average session volume which is 5.11 million shares. EPD had ended its last session trading at $27.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. currently has a market cap of $62.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.71, with a beta of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 EPD 52-week low price stands at $23.33 while its 52-week high price is $30.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Enterprise Products Partners L.P. generated 1.21 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.0%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has the potential to record 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) is now rated as Overweight. UBS also rated AEE as Upgrade on October 29, 2019, with its price target of $86 suggesting that AEE could surge by 6.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $75.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.56% to reach $80.90/share. It started the day trading at $76.14 and traded between $75.03 and $76.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEE’s 50-day SMA is 75.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.27. The stock has a high of $80.85 for the year while the low is $62.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.71%, as 12.45M EPD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.08% of Ameren Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.42, while the P/B ratio is 2.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AEE shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,135,838 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,748,139 shares of AEE, with a total valuation of $2,285,509,172. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more AEE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $955,671,291 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ameren Corporation shares by 2.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,712,057 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 273,834 shares of Ameren Corporation which are valued at $944,887,197. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Ameren Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,076,675 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,877,082 shares and is now valued at $511,173,505. Following these latest developments, around 0.42% of Ameren Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.