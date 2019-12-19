Analysts Turn Mixed On Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

The shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chevron Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Overweight the CVX stock while also putting a $143 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $134. Barclays was of a view that CVX is Overweight in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Citigroup thinks that CVX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 135.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $136.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.04% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $118.52 while ending the day at $118.55. During the trading session, a total of 6.74 million shares were traded which represents a -20.0% decline from the average session volume which is 5.62 million shares. CVX had ended its last session trading at $118.60. Chevron Corporation currently has a market cap of $225.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.72, with a beta of 1.02. Chevron Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CVX 52-week low price stands at $100.22 while its 52-week high price is $127.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.59 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chevron Corporation generated 11.7 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -29.56%. Chevron Corporation has the potential to record 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.24% to reach $33.81/share. It started the day trading at $29.655 and traded between $29.34 and $29.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KKR’s 50-day SMA is 28.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.93. The stock has a high of $29.99 for the year while the low is $18.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.50%, as 18.42M CVX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.23% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.48, while the P/B ratio is 1.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ValueAct Capital Management LP sold more KKR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ValueAct Capital Management LP selling -2,600,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,100,000 shares of KKR, with a total valuation of $1,418,469,000. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more KKR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,377,589,520 worth of shares.

Similarly, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its KKR & Co. Inc. shares by 10.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 28,860,685 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,714,545 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. which are valued at $851,101,601. In the same vein, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its KKR & Co. Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,568,199 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,724,234 shares and is now valued at $729,117,661. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of KKR & Co. Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.