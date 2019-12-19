Analysts Turn Mixed On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH), Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

The shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $32 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2018, to Overweight the AUPH stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on February 08, 2018. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on October 30, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that AUPH is Buy in its latest report on May 18, 2017. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that AUPH is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 446.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 88.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.03% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $18.65 while ending the day at $19.22. During the trading session, a total of 3.68 million shares were traded which represents a -16.78% decline from the average session volume which is 3.15 million shares. AUPH had ended its last session trading at $19.82. AUPH 52-week low price stands at $3.52 while its 52-week high price is $20.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 134.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.05%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.09% to reach $44.33/share. It started the day trading at $39.50 and traded between $38.20 and $38.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPRI’s 50-day SMA is 34.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.45. The stock has a high of $50.00 for the year while the low is $25.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.68%, as 12.10M AUPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.40% of Capri Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.34, while the P/B ratio is 2.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.50%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CPRI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -9,775 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,452,473 shares of CPRI, with a total valuation of $573,904,847. Eminence Capital LP meanwhile bought more CPRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $504,107,051 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Capri Holdings Limited shares by 28.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,594,157 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,341,638 shares of Capri Holdings Limited which are valued at $393,466,991. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Capri Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 158,972 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,792,326 shares and is now valued at $289,406,988. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Capri Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.