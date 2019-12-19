Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

The shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $75 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2019, to Overweight the RARE stock while also putting a $83 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 22, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $80. Citigroup was of a view that RARE is Neutral in its latest report on November 08, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that RARE is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 10, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 92.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $69.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.86.

The shares of the company added by 4.55% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $44.02 while ending the day at $45.72. During the trading session, a total of 804417.0 shares were traded which represents a -47.81% decline from the average session volume which is 544240.0 shares. RARE had ended its last session trading at $43.73. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.60 RARE 52-week low price stands at $35.41 while its 52-week high price is $74.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.96 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. generated 122.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.85 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.73%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has the potential to record -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15.50. BofA/Merrill also rated HBAN as Downgrade on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that HBAN could down by -0.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.23% to reach $15.20/share. It started the day trading at $15.41 and traded between $15.25 and $15.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HBAN’s 50-day SMA is 14.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.82. The stock has a high of $15.63 for the year while the low is $11.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.65%, as 25.10M RARE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.45% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.02, while the P/B ratio is 1.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HBAN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -759,817 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 117,745,436 shares of HBAN, with a total valuation of $1,753,229,542. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HBAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $999,664,584 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares by 14.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 62,793,597 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,535,066 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated which are valued at $934,996,659. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 748,560 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 50,910,513 shares and is now valued at $758,057,539. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.