Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

The shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on August 20, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $37 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of REGENXBIO Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on June 18, 2019, to Buy the RGNX stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on June 14, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 145. Evercore ISI was of a view that RGNX is Outperform in its latest report on February 25, 2019. Raymond James thinks that RGNX is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 94.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $75.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.21% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $41.01 while ending the day at $41.18. During the trading session, a total of 616954.0 shares were traded which represents a -15.41% decline from the average session volume which is 534560.0 shares. RGNX had ended its last session trading at $42.99. REGENXBIO Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.50 RGNX 52-week low price stands at $30.38 while its 52-week high price is $63.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.94 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The REGENXBIO Inc. generated 79.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 104.26%. REGENXBIO Inc. has the potential to record -2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on June 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.32% to reach $18.79/share. It started the day trading at $19.37 and traded between $18.81 and $19.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AES’s 50-day SMA is 17.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.96. The stock has a high of $19.39 for the year while the low is $13.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.82%, as 13.54M RGNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.05% of The AES Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.61, while the P/B ratio is 4.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AES shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,733,784 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 87,540,509 shares of AES, with a total valuation of $1,655,391,025.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its The AES Corporation shares by 3.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 35,435,045 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,112,207 shares of The AES Corporation which are valued at $670,076,701. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The AES Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 719,827 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 35,243,371 shares and is now valued at $666,452,146. Following these latest developments, around 0.35% of The AES Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.