Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

The shares of Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $22 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Precision BioSciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on July 16, 2019, to Buy the DTIL stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 22, 2019. Goldman was of a view that DTIL is Buy in its latest report on April 22, 2019. Barclays thinks that DTIL is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.47.

The shares of the company added by 11.03% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.78 while ending the day at $12.18. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -49.06% decline from the average session volume which is 847620.0 shares. DTIL had ended its last session trading at $10.97. Precision BioSciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.30 DTIL 52-week low price stands at $6.24 while its 52-week high price is $23.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Precision BioSciences Inc. generated 206.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. Precision BioSciences Inc. has the potential to record -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is now rated as Neutral. Euro Pacific Capital also rated AQMS as Reiterated on February 14, 2018, with its price target of $12 suggesting that AQMS could surge by 95.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.10% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.464 and traded between $0.4101 and $0.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AQMS’s 50-day SMA is 1.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.97. The stock has a high of $4.33 for the year while the low is $0.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.26%, as 5.77M DTIL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.37% of Aqua Metals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 506.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.07% over the last six months.

This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,121,986 shares of AQMS, with a total valuation of $6,914,681. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AQMS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,090,054 worth of shares.

Similarly, ICM Asset Management, Inc. increased its Aqua Metals Inc. shares by 40.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,769,509 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 513,000 shares of Aqua Metals Inc. which are valued at $2,388,837. In the same vein, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its Aqua Metals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 100,341 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,141,314 shares and is now valued at $1,540,774. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Aqua Metals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.