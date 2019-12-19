Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT), Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

The shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Game Technology PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Positive rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on December 07, 2018. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Buy rating by Societe Generale in its report released on October 17, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20.50. Jefferies was of a view that IGT is Buy in its latest report on February 20, 2018. Argus thinks that IGT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.46.

The shares of the company added by 4.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.4271 while ending the day at $15.06. During the trading session, a total of 3.03 million shares were traded which represents a -45.48% decline from the average session volume which is 2.08 million shares. IGT had ended its last session trading at $14.44. International Game Technology PLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 IGT 52-week low price stands at $11.32 while its 52-week high price is $17.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The International Game Technology PLC generated 763.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.29%. International Game Technology PLC has the potential to record 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.60/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $4.66/share. It started the day trading at $3.62 and traded between $3.58 and $3.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOK’s 50-day SMA is 3.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.94. The stock has a high of $6.65 for the year while the low is $3.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 42.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.15%, as 42.76M IGT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.80% of Nokia Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 29.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold more NOK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Levin Easterly Partners LLC selling -2,758,007 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,522,367 shares of NOK, with a total valuation of $96,328,285. Mackenzie Financial Corp. meanwhile bought more NOK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $93,416,386 worth of shares.

Similarly, Folketrygdfondet decreased its Nokia Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,804,202 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Nokia Corporation which are valued at $86,814,707. In the same vein, Ariel Investments LLC decreased its Nokia Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 178,717 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 21,929,185 shares and is now valued at $76,752,148.