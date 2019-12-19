Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

The shares of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on November 20, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $12 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intelsat S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Neutral the I stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that I is Overweight in its latest report on September 19, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that I is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.35.

The shares of the company added by 8.89% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.98 while ending the day at $6.49. During the trading session, a total of 14.4 million shares were traded which represents a -125.03% decline from the average session volume which is 6.4 million shares. I had ended its last session trading at $5.96. I 52-week low price stands at $5.55 while its 52-week high price is $27.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Intelsat S.A. generated 824.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.33%. Intelsat S.A. has the potential to record -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $185. Even though the stock has been trading at $163.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.03% to reach $172.19/share. It started the day trading at $152.77 and traded between $146.29 and $146.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FDX’s 50-day SMA is 156.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 165.10. The stock has a high of $199.32 for the year while the low is $137.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.07%, as 4.88M I shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.03% of FedEx Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 101.63, while the P/B ratio is 2.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more FDX shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 1,166,181 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,751,270 shares of FDX, with a total valuation of $3,801,390,764. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,146,417,988 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its FedEx Corporation shares by 1.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,758,954 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -194,778 shares of FedEx Corporation which are valued at $2,362,170,588. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its FedEx Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 117,419 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,606,741 shares and is now valued at $1,697,608,897. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of FedEx Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.