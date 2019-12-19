Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK), Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

The shares of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on September 27, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $15 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on May 13, 2019, to Outperform the HOOK stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on May 13, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.25.

The shares of the company added by 24.34% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.9693 while ending the day at $9.96. During the trading session, a total of 773363.0 shares were traded which represents a -1598.95% decline from the average session volume which is 45520.0 shares. HOOK had ended its last session trading at $8.01. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.50 HOOK 52-week low price stands at $6.06 while its 52-week high price is $14.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. generated 123.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has the potential to record -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $235. JP Morgan also rated LII as Downgrade on July 08, 2019, with its price target of $231 suggesting that LII could down by -1.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $258.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.11% to reach $242.64/share. It started the day trading at $256.69 and traded between $240.37 and $245.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LII's 50-day SMA is 250.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 259.65. The stock has a high of $298.49 for the year while the low is $203.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.79%, as 1.84M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.28% of Lennox International Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 298.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LII shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -356,016 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,432,845 shares of LII, with a total valuation of $878,293,393. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $810,035,939 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Lennox International Inc. shares by 18.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,593,208 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 400,938 shares of Lennox International Inc. which are valued at $663,472,267. In the same vein, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… increased its Lennox International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,926 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,599,206 shares and is now valued at $409,156,855. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Lennox International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.