Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

The shares of Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Homology Medicines Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on April 12, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on February 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that FIXX is Buy in its latest report on January 07, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that FIXX is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $33.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.57% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.50 while ending the day at $20.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a -421.82% decline from the average session volume which is 277240.0 shares. FIXX had ended its last session trading at $21.75. Homology Medicines Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 14.70 FIXX 52-week low price stands at $11.05 while its 52-week high price is $31.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Homology Medicines Inc. generated 77.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.88%. Homology Medicines Inc. has the potential to record -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $315.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.69% to reach $361.18/share. It started the day trading at $325.36 and traded between $315.60 and $320.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NFLX’s 50-day SMA is 294.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 326.05. The stock has a high of $385.99 for the year while the low is $231.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.09%, as 23.84M FIXX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.53% of Netflix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 101.87, while the P/B ratio is 20.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.32%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more NFLX shares, increasing its portfolio by 24.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 6,921,397 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,288,840 shares of NFLX, with a total valuation of $11,103,986,394. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NFLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,221,529,032 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Netflix Inc. shares by 14.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,473,012 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,652,453 shares of Netflix Inc. which are valued at $6,756,697,956. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Netflix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 313,449 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,456,112 shares and is now valued at $5,807,400,202. Following these latest developments, around 1.74% of Netflix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.