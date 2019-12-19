Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV), Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

The shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on September 19, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grupo Supervielle S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 12, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SUPV is Underperform in its latest report on February 21, 2019. Citigroup thinks that SUPV is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.70.

The shares of the company added by 4.19% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.10 while ending the day at $3.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a -89.59% decline from the average session volume which is 870500.0 shares. SUPV had ended its last session trading at $3.10. SUPV 52-week low price stands at $2.25 while its 52-week high price is $11.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has the potential to record 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.17% to reach $8.37/share. It started the day trading at $6.13 and traded between $5.94 and $6.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIG’s 50-day SMA is 5.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.19. The stock has a high of $9.79 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 69.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.96%, as 64.89M SUPV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.24% of Transocean Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 17.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.90%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more RIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 1,687,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,149,706 shares of RIG, with a total valuation of $264,685,536. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more RIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $261,013,398 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Transocean Ltd. shares by 10.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 49,246,773 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,612,762 shares of Transocean Ltd. which are valued at $245,248,930. In the same vein, Contrarius Investment Management … increased its Transocean Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,189,388 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,916,027 shares and is now valued at $124,081,814. Following these latest developments, around 5.68% of Transocean Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.