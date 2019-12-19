Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD), Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

The shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $48 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CorMedix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2019, to Buy the CRMD stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on December 06, 2018. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on September 25, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Rodman & Renshaw was of a view that CRMD is Buy in its latest report on August 10, 2017. Rodman & Renshaw thinks that CRMD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 05, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.89.

The shares of the company added by 16.03% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.98 while ending the day at $7.60. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -378.94% decline from the average session volume which is 263590.0 shares. CRMD had ended its last session trading at $6.55. CorMedix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.60 CRMD 52-week low price stands at $4.86 while its 52-week high price is $13.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CorMedix Inc. generated 20.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 109.09%. CorMedix Inc. has the potential to record -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 14, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.33% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.534 and traded between $7.8401 and $7.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JNCE’s 50-day SMA is 5.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.87. The stock has a high of $9.80 for the year while the low is $2.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 451376.24 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 88.63%, as 851,431 CRMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.94% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.55, while the P/B ratio is 1.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 513.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 134.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 68.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more JNCE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -42,035 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,407,159 shares of JNCE, with a total valuation of $7,612,730. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more JNCE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,105,228 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares by 8.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 852,339 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 64,538 shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $4,611,154. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 35,564 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 812,828 shares and is now valued at $4,397,399. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.