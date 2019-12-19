Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM), Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

The shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $96 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Columbia Sportswear Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on October 28, 2019, to Buy the COLM stock while also putting a $117 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on July 26, 2019. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $125. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on July 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 130. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that COLM is Buy in its latest report on April 26, 2019. Pivotal Research Group thinks that COLM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 117.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $114.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.91.

The shares of the company added by 7.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $99.53 while ending the day at $101.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -320.35% decline from the average session volume which is 339900.0 shares. COLM had ended its last session trading at $94.40. Columbia Sportswear Company currently has a market cap of $6.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.91, with a beta of 0.63. Columbia Sportswear Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 COLM 52-week low price stands at $80.03 while its 52-week high price is $109.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Columbia Sportswear Company generated 239.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.0%. Columbia Sportswear Company has the potential to record 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Needham also rated MU as Reiterated on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that MU could surge by 3.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.08% to reach $54.93/share. It started the day trading at $53.72 and traded between $52.37 and $53.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MU’s 50-day SMA is 47.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.96. The stock has a high of $54.30 for the year while the low is $28.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 36.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.75%, as 30.42M COLM shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.72, while the P/B ratio is 1.63. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 55.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MU shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 748,421 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 84,955,425 shares of MU, with a total valuation of $4,036,232,242. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more MU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,689,954,722 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Micron Technology Inc. shares by 0.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 50,867,673 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 160,530 shares of Micron Technology Inc. which are valued at $2,416,723,144. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Micron Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 73,747 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 47,245,251 shares and is now valued at $2,244,621,875. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Micron Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.