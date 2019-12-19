Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)

The shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Equal-Weight the CHK stock while also putting a $1.25 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CHK is Overweight in its latest report on June 28, 2019. Argus thinks that CHK is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.81.

The shares of the company added by 10.25% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.8106 while ending the day at $0.90. During the trading session, a total of 128.06 million shares were traded which represents a -69.9% decline from the average session volume which is 75.37 million shares. CHK had ended its last session trading at $0.82. Chesapeake Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CHK 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $3.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Chesapeake Energy Corporation generated 14.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 290.91%. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has the potential to record -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Johnson Rice published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) is now rated as Accumulate. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.37% to reach $1.63/share. It started the day trading at $0.3799 and traded between $0.339 and $0.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXAS’s 50-day SMA is 0.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.81. The stock has a high of $1.55 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 59.72%, as 2.26M CHK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.39% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.99, while the P/B ratio is 0.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 39.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AXAS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 288,323 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,884,795 shares of AXAS, with a total valuation of $2,797,392. Mangrove Partners meanwhile sold more AXAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,279,243 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares by 7.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,829,519 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -636,048 shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $2,012,186. In the same vein, Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,820,440 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,630,374 shares and is now valued at $1,447,006. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.