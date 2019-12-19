Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR), Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.06.

The shares of the company added by 8.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.67 while ending the day at $5.09. During the trading session, a total of 2.04 million shares were traded which represents a -97.69% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. BBAR had ended its last session trading at $4.71. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. currently has a market cap of $1.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.07, with a beta of 0.71. BBAR 52-week low price stands at $3.04 while its 52-week high price is $14.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 65.42%. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has the potential to record 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is now rated as Outperform. Robert W. Baird also rated NTLA as Initiated on July 09, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that NTLA could surge by 46.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.28% to reach $28.05/share. It started the day trading at $17.00 and traded between $14.95 and $15.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTLA’s 50-day SMA is 13.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.30. The stock has a high of $19.00 for the year while the low is $10.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.64%, as 9.94M BBAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.42% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 598.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.91%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more NTLA shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 227,411 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,470,576 shares of NTLA, with a total valuation of $146,795,082. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile bought more NTLA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $125,464,642 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares by 8.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,386,687 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 265,273 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $58,691,286. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 228,323 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,091,669 shares and is now valued at $53,578,624. Following these latest developments, around 22.51% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.