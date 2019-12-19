American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.35% on 12/18/19. The shares fell to a low of $51.57 before closing at $51.97. Intraday shares traded counted 5.04 million, which was -30.69% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.86M. AIG’s previous close was $51.79 while the outstanding shares total $877.01M. The firm has a beta of 1.19, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.83, and a growth ratio of 0.39. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.17, with weekly volatility at 1.59% and ATR at 0.85. The AIG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.54 and a $58.66 high.

Investors have identified the tech company American International Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $45.58 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for American International Group Inc. (AIG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, American International Group Inc. recorded a total of 12.91 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 11.06% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.73%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 11.65 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.26 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 877.01M with the revenue now reading 0.74 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.99 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AIG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AIG attractive?

In related news, EVP and Chief HR Officer, Ling Karen exercised an option 13,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 01. The exercised an option was performed at an average price of 0.00, for a total value of 0. As the exercised an option deal closes, the EVP & CEO, Blackboard, Macia Seraina now sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 422,800. Also, Director, Vaughan Therese M bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 23. The shares were exercised an option at an average price of 51.71 per share, with a total market value of 51,710. Following this completion of exercised an option, the Executive Vice President, Dachille Douglas A. now holds 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 0. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.14%.

11 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American International Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AIG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $60.38.