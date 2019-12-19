2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

The shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 05, 2019. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Weyerhaeuser Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Seaport Global Securities advised investors in its research note published on January 23, 2019, to Buy the WY stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that WY is Buy in its latest report on January 24, 2018. Stephens thinks that WY is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.98.

The shares of the company added by 0.61% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $29.57 while ending the day at $29.84. During the trading session, a total of 3.5 million shares were traded which represents a -14.43% decline from the average session volume which is 3.06 million shares. WY had ended its last session trading at $29.66. Weyerhaeuser Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 WY 52-week low price stands at $20.52 while its 52-week high price is $30.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Weyerhaeuser Company generated 153.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Weyerhaeuser Company has the potential to record 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on July 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.15% to reach $14.13/share. It started the day trading at $13.18 and traded between $12.955 and $13.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IRWD’s 50-day SMA is 10.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.78. The stock has a high of $13.06 for the year while the low is $7.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.94%, as 26.97M WY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.65% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 37.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more IRWD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -541 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,727,162 shares of IRWD, with a total valuation of $261,160,487. Brown Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more IRWD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $215,527,988 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 7.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,414,461 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,147,214 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $197,301,821. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 559,763 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,787,638 shares and is now valued at $141,687,409. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.