2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

The shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on August 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 21, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that TME is Buy in its latest report on January 18, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that TME is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.74% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.88 while ending the day at $12.01. During the trading session, a total of 6.71 million shares were traded which represents a -18.82% decline from the average session volume which is 5.65 million shares. TME had ended its last session trading at $12.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 TME 52-week low price stands at $11.27 while its 52-week high price is $19.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tencent Music Entertainment Group generated 2.8 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 177.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has the potential to record 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11.50. Deutsche Bank also rated MDRX as Initiated on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that MDRX could surge by 21.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.81% to reach $12.26/share. It started the day trading at $9.58 and traded between $9.34 and $9.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDRX’s 50-day SMA is 10.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.33. The stock has a high of $12.40 for the year while the low is $8.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.74%, as 22.73M TME shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.18% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more MDRX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -1,191,947 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,634,550 shares of MDRX, with a total valuation of $233,220,449. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MDRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $199,534,340 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares by 1.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,580,289 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 221,142 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. which are valued at $178,735,515. In the same vein, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 96,950 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,997,236 shares and is now valued at $129,330,204. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.