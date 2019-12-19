2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

The shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $100 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QUALCOMM Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on November 11, 2019, to Equal-Weight the QCOM stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on November 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 101. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that QCOM is Sector Perform in its latest report on July 22, 2019. Barclays thinks that QCOM is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $98.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.38% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $87.59 while ending the day at $87.98. During the trading session, a total of 5.65 million shares were traded which represents a 32.29% incline from the average session volume which is 8.35 million shares. QCOM had ended its last session trading at $88.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated currently has a market cap of $101.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.91, with a beta of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 QCOM 52-week low price stands at $49.10 while its 52-week high price is $94.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The QUALCOMM Incorporated generated 11.84 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -89.09%. QUALCOMM Incorporated has the potential to record 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.72% to reach $18.90/share. It started the day trading at $15.6599 and traded between $14.48 and $14.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GGAL’s 50-day SMA is 12.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.85. The stock has a high of $39.22 for the year while the low is $9.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.21%, as 2.61M QCOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.49% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.44, while the P/B ratio is 1.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more GGAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 20,292 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,195,390 shares of GGAL, with a total valuation of $42,690,410. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more GGAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,732,287 worth of shares.

Similarly, INCA Investments LLC increased its Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares by 39.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,699,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 766,781 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. which are valued at $36,070,664. In the same vein, BlackRock Investment Management (… increased its Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,115,699 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,107,731 shares and is now valued at $14,799,286. Following these latest developments, around 53.40% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.