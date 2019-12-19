2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

The shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has been pegged with a rating of Accumulate by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oasis Petroleum Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on August 30, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $3.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on August 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. MKM Partners was of a view that OAS is Buy in its latest report on August 23, 2019. Raymond James thinks that OAS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.09.

The shares of the company added by 0.69% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.86 while ending the day at $2.93. During the trading session, a total of 10.12 million shares were traded which represents a 16.14% incline from the average session volume which is 12.07 million shares. OAS had ended its last session trading at $2.91. Oasis Petroleum Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.37, with a beta of 2.24. Oasis Petroleum Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 OAS 52-week low price stands at $2.21 while its 52-week high price is $7.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Oasis Petroleum Inc. generated 19.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on September 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.31% to reach $22.10/share. It started the day trading at $21.71 and traded between $21.01 and $21.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAAS’s 50-day SMA is 18.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.11. The stock has a high of $21.68 for the year while the low is $10.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.06%, as 11.76M OAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.71% of Pan American Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1355.00, while the P/B ratio is 1.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 29.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 72.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more PAAS shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 2,041,581 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,170,088 shares of PAAS, with a total valuation of $523,024,194. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more PAAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $152,464,120 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Pan American Silver Corp. shares by 2.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,491,131 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 118,671 shares of Pan American Silver Corp. which are valued at $105,704,272. In the same vein, Tocqueville Asset Management LP increased its Pan American Silver Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 436,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,896,126 shares and is now valued at $94,250,426. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Pan American Silver Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.