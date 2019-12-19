2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST), The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $19 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2019. That day the CapitalOne set price target on the stock to $23. Evercore ISI was of a view that HST is Outperform in its latest report on December 18, 2018. Barclays thinks that HST is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 18, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.81.

The shares of the company added by 0.93% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $18.26 while ending the day at $18.51. During the trading session, a total of 7.57 million shares were traded which represents a -4.61% decline from the average session volume which is 7.24 million shares. HST had ended its last session trading at $18.34. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. currently has a market cap of $13.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.42, with a beta of 1.15. HST 52-week low price stands at $15.51 while its 52-week high price is $20.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.86%. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated MAC as Downgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $21.50 suggesting that MAC could surge by 19.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.47% to reach $33.03/share. It started the day trading at $26.85 and traded between $26.13 and $26.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAC’s 50-day SMA is 27.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.86. The stock has a high of $47.05 for the year while the low is $25.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.47%, as 33.26M HST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.66% of The Macerich Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 46.65, while the P/B ratio is 1.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.02% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,286,237 shares of MAC, with a total valuation of $627,098,362. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $546,239,422 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… increased its The Macerich Company shares by 46.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,382,930 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,154,052 shares of The Macerich Company which are valued at $521,982,305. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Macerich Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 515,016 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,257,683 shares and is now valued at $249,309,403. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The Macerich Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.