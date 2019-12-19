2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP), Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

The shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on July 15, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Endo International plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on June 11, 2019. SunTrust was of a view that ENDP is Buy in its latest report on March 20, 2019. SVB Leerink thinks that ENDP is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.25.

The shares of the company added by 1.42% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.54 while ending the day at $4.66. During the trading session, a total of 5.84 million shares were traded which represents a 29.72% incline from the average session volume which is 8.31 million shares. ENDP had ended its last session trading at $4.59. ENDP 52-week low price stands at $1.97 while its 52-week high price is $12.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Endo International plc generated 1.75 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Endo International plc has the potential to record 2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on September 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.46% to reach $30.26/share. It started the day trading at $19.69 and traded between $19.55 and $19.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VOD’s 50-day SMA is 20.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.39. The stock has a high of $21.72 for the year while the low is $15.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.14%, as 4.48M ENDP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.17% of Vodafone Group Plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more VOD shares, increasing its portfolio by 24.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 5,682,906 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,323,217 shares of VOD, with a total valuation of $581,186,161. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… meanwhile sold more VOD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $416,564,789 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Vodafone Group Plc shares by 0.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,997,886 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -31,439 shares of Vodafone Group Plc which are valued at $277,438,101. In the same vein, JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… decreased its Vodafone Group Plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,093,215 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,366,544 shares and is now valued at $185,644,902. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Vodafone Group Plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.