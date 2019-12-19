2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE:COP), Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP)

The shares of ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE:COP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Atlantic Equities in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $75 price target. Atlantic Equities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ConocoPhillips Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $74. Barclays was of a view that COP is Overweight in its latest report on August 19, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that COP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $73.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.50% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $63.15 while ending the day at $63.20. During the trading session, a total of 5.57 million shares were traded which represents a 12.29% incline from the average session volume which is 6.35 million shares. COP had ended its last session trading at $63.52. ConocoPhillips Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 COP 52-week low price stands at $50.13 while its 52-week high price is $71.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ConocoPhillips Company generated 7.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.8%. ConocoPhillips Company has the potential to record 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Barclays also rated TAP as Downgrade on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $54 suggesting that TAP could surge by 4.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.95% to reach $55.44/share. It started the day trading at $52.97 and traded between $52.33 and $52.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TAP’s 50-day SMA is 53.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.91. The stock has a high of $67.24 for the year while the low is $49.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.22%, as 10.88M COP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.18% of Molson Coors Brewing Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 74.79, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TAP shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,242,322 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,951,918 shares of TAP, with a total valuation of $1,108,132,821. Dodge & Cox meanwhile bought more TAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $759,421,019 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Molson Coors Brewing Company shares by 6.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,106,295 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 559,607 shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company which are valued at $459,685,772. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Molson Coors Brewing Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 134,867 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,793,737 shares and is now valued at $443,907,844. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Molson Coors Brewing Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.