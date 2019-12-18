Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -0.50% on 12/17/19. The shares fell to a low of $51.54 before closing at $51.55. Intraday shares traded counted 5.14 million, which was 18.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.28M. AMTD’s previous close was $51.81 while the outstanding shares total $556.11M. The firm has a beta of 1.30, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.00. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.22, with weekly volatility at 2.21% and ATR at 1.26. The AMTD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $32.69 and a $57.88 high.

Investors have identified the tech company TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $28.67 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation recorded a total of 1.56 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.27% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.3%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 778.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 780.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 556.11M with the revenue now reading 1.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.97 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMTD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMTD attractive?

In related news, EVP, Trader Group, Quirk Steven M. sold 24,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 53.46, for a total value of 1,285,339. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, General Counsel and Sec., KOPLOW ELLEN L S now sold 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 384,484. Also, Director, MOGLIA JOSEPH H sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 02. The shares were price at an average price of 52.37 per share, with a total market value of 785,550. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Institutional Services, Nally Thomas A. now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,402,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

4 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMTD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $50.07.