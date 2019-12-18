Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

The shares of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zscaler Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on December 04, 2019, to Market Perform the ZS stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $68. Goldman was of a view that ZS is Neutral in its latest report on November 12, 2019. Citigroup thinks that ZS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $62.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $46.12 while ending the day at $46.52. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a 34.26% incline from the average session volume which is 2.75 million shares. ZS had ended its last session trading at $46.96. Zscaler Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 ZS 52-week low price stands at $34.21 while its 52-week high price is $89.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Zscaler Inc. generated 69.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 70.0%. Zscaler Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Morgan Stanley also rated TROX as Initiated on January 30, 2018, with its price target of $21 suggesting that TROX could surge by 25.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.62% to reach $15.25/share. It started the day trading at $11.54 and traded between $11.30 and $11.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TROX’s 50-day SMA is 9.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.73. The stock has a high of $15.50 for the year while the low is $6.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.90%, as 9.58M ZS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.95% of Tronox Holdings plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more TROX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,403,582 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,392,874 shares of TROX, with a total valuation of $131,929,481. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TROX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,904,639 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Tronox Holdings plc shares by 0.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,677,555 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 16,409 shares of Tronox Holdings plc which are valued at $65,746,087. In the same vein, Luminus Management LLC increased its Tronox Holdings plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 71,509 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,067,574 shares and is now valued at $58,682,507. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Tronox Holdings plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.