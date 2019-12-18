Two Stocks To Tuck Away: United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

The shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Technologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on July 25, 2019, to Buy the UTX stock while also putting a $195 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on June 24, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $150. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that UTX is Buy in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Seaport Global Securities thinks that UTX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $162.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $147.95 while ending the day at $148.62. During the trading session, a total of 3.61 million shares were traded which represents a -31.2% decline from the average session volume which is 2.75 million shares. UTX had ended its last session trading at $149.46. United Technologies Corporation currently has a market cap of $128.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.48, with a beta of 1.23. United Technologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 UTX 52-week low price stands at $100.48 while its 52-week high price is $150.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United Technologies Corporation generated 7.34 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.76%. United Technologies Corporation has the potential to record 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.63% to reach $65.00/share. It started the day trading at $64.15 and traded between $63.11 and $63.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVRG’s 50-day SMA is 63.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.32. The stock has a high of $67.81 for the year while the low is $54.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.96%, as 4.84M UTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.56% of Evergy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.46, while the P/B ratio is 1.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EVRG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -194,246 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,547,893 shares of EVRG, with a total valuation of $1,932,765,190. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EVRG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $900,025,430 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Evergy Inc. shares by 1.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,113,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -205,315 shares of Evergy Inc. which are valued at $766,443,859. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Evergy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,997,043 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,126,896 shares and is now valued at $514,188,710. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Evergy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.