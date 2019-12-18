Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO), KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

The shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2018. Raymond James was of a view that TOO is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 28, 2017. Citigroup thinks that TOO is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.65% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.54 while ending the day at $1.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.9 million shares were traded which represents a -24.4% decline from the average session volume which is 1.53 million shares. TOO had ended its last session trading at $1.55. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TOO 52-week low price stands at $1.03 while its 52-week high price is $1.78.

The Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. generated 288.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is now rated as Neutral. Raymond James also rated KBH as Upgrade on September 25, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that KBH could surge by 7.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.04% to reach $37.00/share. It started the day trading at $34.91 and traded between $33.88 and $34.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KBH’s 50-day SMA is 34.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.72. The stock has a high of $37.40 for the year while the low is $18.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.15%, as 2.48M TOO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.53% of KB Home shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.43, while the P/B ratio is 1.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 35.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more KBH shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 427,682 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,160,694 shares of KBH, with a total valuation of $351,356,799. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more KBH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $281,900,068 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its KB Home shares by 8.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,492,873 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -336,127 shares of KB Home which are valued at $120,783,548. In the same vein, Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its KB Home shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 28,286 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,018,320 shares and is now valued at $104,373,506. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of KB Home stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.