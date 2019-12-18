Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH), Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

The shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Senior Housing Properties Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $8. Jefferies was of a view that SNH is Underperform in its latest report on November 16, 2018. B. Riley FBR thinks that SNH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.10.

The shares of the company added by 0.07% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.40 while ending the day at $7.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a -21.38% decline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. SNH had ended its last session trading at $7.45. SNH 52-week low price stands at $7.05 while its 52-week high price is $14.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 337.93%. Senior Housing Properties Trust has the potential to record 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Gabelli & Co published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) is now rated as Buy. Barclays also rated MSI as Initiated on August 08, 2019, with its price target of $195 suggesting that MSI could surge by 10.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $161.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.26% to reach $180.11/share. It started the day trading at $164.40 and traded between $160.85 and $160.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MSI’s 50-day SMA is 165.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 160.43. The stock has a high of $182.28 for the year while the low is $108.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.77%, as 2.77M SNH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.62% of Motorola Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 389,286 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,468,053 shares of MSI, with a total valuation of $3,089,705,267. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,087,312,929 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Motorola Solutions Inc. shares by 1.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,671,732 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 125,120 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc. which are valued at $1,283,480,764. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Motorola Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 462,424 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,552,901 shares and is now valued at $929,000,337. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Motorola Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.