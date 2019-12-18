Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

The shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $229 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $230. Gordon Haskett was of a view that PH is Hold in its latest report on November 04, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that PH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 215.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $208.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.86% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $203.13 while ending the day at $203.72. During the trading session, a total of 2.95 million shares were traded which represents a -240.04% decline from the average session volume which is 868390.0 shares. PH had ended its last session trading at $207.59. Parker-Hannifin Corporation currently has a market cap of $26.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.20, with a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 PH 52-week low price stands at $140.82 while its 52-week high price is $212.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Parker-Hannifin Corporation generated 3.63 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.06%. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has the potential to record 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.74% to reach $4.47/share. It started the day trading at $2.20 and traded between $2.13 and $2.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXK’s 50-day SMA is 2.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.28. The stock has a high of $3.20 for the year while the low is $1.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.32%, as 8.47M PH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.11% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more EXK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -265,755 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,242,656 shares of EXK, with a total valuation of $17,804,137. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more EXK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,249,710 worth of shares.

Similarly, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its Endeavour Silver Corp. shares by 36.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,802,431 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 752,200 shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. which are valued at $6,053,251. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Endeavour Silver Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 320,971 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,654,096 shares and is now valued at $3,572,847. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.