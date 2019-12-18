Two Stocks To Tuck Away: American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP), Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

The shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on July 09, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $98 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Electric Power Company Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on April 18, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on April 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 78. JP Morgan was of a view that AEP is Overweight in its latest report on March 12, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that AEP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $97.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.44.

The shares of the company added by 0.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $93.01 while ending the day at $93.22. During the trading session, a total of 3.02 million shares were traded which represents a -27.53% decline from the average session volume which is 2.37 million shares. AEP had ended its last session trading at $93.03. American Electric Power Company Inc. currently has a market cap of $45.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.60, with a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AEP 52-week low price stands at $72.25 while its 52-week high price is $96.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The American Electric Power Company Inc. generated 489.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.68%. American Electric Power Company Inc. has the potential to record 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is now rated as Speculative Buy. JP Morgan also rated MAXR as Initiated on September 10, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that MAXR could surge by 79.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.62% to reach $60.52/share. It started the day trading at $12.99 and traded between $12.43 and $12.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAXR’s 50-day SMA is 9.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.59. The stock has a high of $13.25 for the year while the low is $3.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.46%, as 7.77M AEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.22% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 38.97% over the past 90 days while it gained 71.78% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.