Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

The shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amazon.com Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Buy the AMZN stock while also putting a $2100 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from China Renaissance Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the China Renaissance set price target on the stock to $1850. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on October 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2040. Credit Suisse was of a view that AMZN is Outperform in its latest report on October 16, 2019. Goldman thinks that AMZN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2350.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 43 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2178.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.50.

The shares of the company added by 1.21% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1,777.39 while ending the day at $1790.66. During the trading session, a total of 3.5 million shares were traded which represents a -17.98% decline from the average session volume which is 2.97 million shares. AMZN had ended its last session trading at $1769.21. Amazon.com Inc. currently has a market cap of $887.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 80.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.87, with a beta of 1.52. Amazon.com Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 AMZN 52-week low price stands at $1307.00 while its 52-week high price is $2035.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Amazon.com Inc. generated 23.25 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -42.79%. Amazon.com Inc. has the potential to record 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.22% to reach $43.95/share. It started the day trading at $55.425 and traded between $54.67 and $55.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BHP’s 50-day SMA is 50.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.41. The stock has a high of $59.02 for the year while the low is $44.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.35%, as 16.91M AMZN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.22% of BHP Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.58, while the P/B ratio is 2.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fisher Asset Management LLC bought more BHP shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fisher Asset Management LLC purchasing 165,293 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,332,115 shares of BHP, with a total valuation of $377,823,886. Arrowstreet Capital LP meanwhile bought more BHP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $334,291,703 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC decreased its BHP Group shares by 21.68% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,105,261 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -859,523 shares of BHP Group which are valued at $160,014,099. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … decreased its BHP Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 650,007 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,735,349 shares and is now valued at $140,952,534. Following these latest developments, around 5.40% of BHP Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.