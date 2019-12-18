Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA), Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

The shares of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alcoa Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Underperform the AA stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on November 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Gabelli & Co was of a view that AA is Hold in its latest report on October 21, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that AA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.29% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.52 while ending the day at $20.71. During the trading session, a total of 3.31 million shares were traded which represents a 15.56% incline from the average session volume which is 3.92 million shares. AA had ended its last session trading at $20.98. Alcoa Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 AA 52-week low price stands at $16.46 while its 52-week high price is $31.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Alcoa Corporation generated 841.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 250.0%. Alcoa Corporation has the potential to record -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Atlantic Equities published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.74% to reach $51.77/share. It started the day trading at $47.535 and traded between $47.13 and $47.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAS’s 50-day SMA is 45.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.88. The stock has a high of $47.95 for the year while the low is $27.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 78.62%, as 18.37M AA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.42% of Masco Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.39% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MAS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 466,050 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,999,918 shares of MAS, with a total valuation of $1,443,046,183. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $688,703,014 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Masco Corporation shares by 2.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,700,398 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -281,907 shares of Masco Corporation which are valued at $591,203,527. In the same vein, Fiduciary Management, Inc. decreased its Masco Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 78,109 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,065,155 shares and is now valued at $561,632,965. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Masco Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.