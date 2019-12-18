Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.44% on 12/17/19. The shares fell to a low of $19.435 before closing at $20.15. Intraday shares traded counted 7.67 million, which was -78.8% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.29M. MOS’s previous close was $19.48 while the outstanding shares total $385.47M. The firm has a beta of 1.61. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.44, with weekly volatility at 4.78% and ATR at 0.71. The MOS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.36 and a $33.91 high.

Investors have identified the tech company The Mosaic Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.77 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MOS, the company has in raw cash 641.1 million on their books with 130.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.13 billion million total, with 2.72 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for The Mosaic Company (MOS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Mosaic Company recorded a total of 2.75 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.34% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 20.94%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.47 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 279.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 385.47M with the revenue now reading -0.11 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.27 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MOS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MOS attractive?

In related news, Director, MONAHAN WILLIAM T bought 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 21.15, for a total value of 49,902. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, WESTBROOK KELVIN R now exercised an option 4,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 0. Also, Director, BEEBE CHERYL K bought 12,998 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 19.21 per share, with a total market value of 249,692. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, LUMPKINS ROBERT L now holds 2,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 0. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

11 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Mosaic Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MOS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $26.26.