Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

The shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $62 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lyft Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on October 31, 2019, to Buy the LYFT stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $50. MKM Partners was of a view that LYFT is Neutral in its latest report on October 03, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that LYFT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 23 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.90% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $47.22 while ending the day at $47.50. During the trading session, a total of 4.08 million shares were traded which represents a 36.2% incline from the average session volume which is 6.39 million shares. LYFT had ended its last session trading at $47.93. Lyft Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 LYFT 52-week low price stands at $37.07 while its 52-week high price is $88.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lyft Inc. generated 543.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. Lyft Inc. has the potential to record -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt published a research note on August 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $481. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated SHOP as Reiterated on July 08, 2019, with its price target of $350 suggesting that SHOP could down by -7.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $393.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.44% to reach $361.58/share. It started the day trading at $397.00 and traded between $380.63 and $387.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHOP's 50-day SMA is 329.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 299.98. The stock has a high of $409.61 for the year while the low is $117.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.76%. At the moment, only 4.13% of Shopify Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.48M shares. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.06% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.63% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,128,334 shares of SHOP, with a total valuation of $3,073,966,475. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more SHOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,039,696,771 worth of shares.

Similarly, WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its Shopify Inc. shares by 15.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,701,092 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -831,017 shares of Shopify Inc. which are valued at $1,583,092,731. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Shopify Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 246,258 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,269,137 shares and is now valued at $1,100,881,885. Following these latest developments, around 0.43% of Shopify Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.