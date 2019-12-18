Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

The shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on August 22, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jumia Technologies AG, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $36. Stifel was of a view that JMIA is Buy in its latest report on May 13, 2019. Stifel thinks that JMIA is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.29.

The shares of the company added by 5.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.36 while ending the day at $5.75. During the trading session, a total of 764703.0 shares were traded which represents a 31.72% incline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. JMIA had ended its last session trading at $5.44. Jumia Technologies AG debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 JMIA 52-week low price stands at $4.94 while its 52-week high price is $49.77.

The Jumia Technologies AG generated 252.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. Jumia Technologies AG has the potential to record -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Citigroup also rated CTVA as Upgrade on August 19, 2019, with its price target of $34.50 suggesting that CTVA could surge by 11.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.83% to reach $30.40/share. It started the day trading at $27.55 and traded between $26.58 and $26.77 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $32.78 for the year while the low is $24.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.89%, as 18.23M JMIA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.44% of Corteva Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CTVA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,670,479 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 58,280,739 shares of CTVA, with a total valuation of $1,516,464,829. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more CTVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,167,894,170 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Corteva Inc. shares by 19.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 40,055,389 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,947,214 shares of Corteva Inc. which are valued at $1,042,241,222. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Corteva Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 856,983 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 35,314,823 shares and is now valued at $918,891,694. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Corteva Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.