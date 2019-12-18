Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE), Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

The shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Green Plains Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on November 03, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on July 10, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. BB&T Capital Mkts was of a view that GPRE is Buy in its latest report on November 19, 2015. Credit Suisse thinks that GPRE is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 131.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.86.

The shares of the company added by 4.58% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.62 while ending the day at $16.20. During the trading session, a total of 714567.0 shares were traded which represents a -8.75% decline from the average session volume which is 657090.0 shares. GPRE had ended its last session trading at $15.49. Green Plains Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GPRE 52-week low price stands at $7.01 while its 52-week high price is $17.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Green Plains Inc. generated 254.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.52%. Green Plains Inc. has the potential to record -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. JP Morgan also rated JCI as Upgrade on July 08, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that JCI could surge by 7.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.20% to reach $43.90/share. It started the day trading at $40.88 and traded between $40.455 and $40.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JCI’s 50-day SMA is 42.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.59. The stock has a high of $44.82 for the year while the low is $28.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.64%, as 17.61M GPRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.29% of Johnson Controls International plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.91, while the P/B ratio is 1.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more JCI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -4,252,323 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 95,589,901 shares of JCI, with a total valuation of $4,094,115,460. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more JCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,665,454,166 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Johnson Controls International plc shares by 1.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,585,043 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -543,727 shares of Johnson Controls International plc which are valued at $1,481,277,392. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Johnson Controls International plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 697,053 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 33,522,254 shares and is now valued at $1,435,758,139. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Johnson Controls International plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.