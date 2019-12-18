Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

The shares of Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Extended Stay America Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Neutral the STAY stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on August 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Goldman was of a view that STAY is Buy in its latest report on March 04, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that STAY is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.13.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.63 while ending the day at $14.72. During the trading session, a total of 4.19 million shares were traded which represents a -132.9% decline from the average session volume which is 1.8 million shares. STAY had ended its last session trading at $14.72. STAY 52-week low price stands at $12.88 while its 52-week high price is $19.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Extended Stay America Inc. generated 503.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.36%. Extended Stay America Inc. has the potential to record 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Cowen also rated STX as Reiterated on September 20, 2019, with its price target of $51 suggesting that STX could down by -6.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.19% to reach $55.64/share. It started the day trading at $59.43 and traded between $58.67 and $59.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STX’s 50-day SMA is 57.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.30. The stock has a high of $60.56 for the year while the low is $35.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.31%, as 15.55M STAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.96% of Seagate Technology plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.35, while the P/B ratio is 8.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ValueAct Capital Management LP bought more STX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ValueAct Capital Management LP purchasing 3,293 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,557,653 shares of STX, with a total valuation of $1,883,360,731. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more STX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,696,775,448 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Seagate Technology plc shares by 3.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 22,674,781 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -709,005 shares of Seagate Technology plc which are valued at $1,353,230,930. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its Seagate Technology plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,568,657 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 21,509,614 shares and is now valued at $1,283,693,764. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Seagate Technology plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.